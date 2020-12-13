Northeast Georgia county starts public ride hailing service

Hall Area Transit's WeGo service will operate similarly to ride hailing services such as Uber or Lyft, with people calling a van using an app on their phone and paying $3 for a one-way trip.

The service will begin with five vehicles operating just in Gainesville, expanding to 15 vehicles covering the entire county in July, Gainesville-Hall County Community Services Director Phillippa Lewis Moss tells The Times of Gainesville.