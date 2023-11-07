North Florida defeats Coastal Georgia 92-55 in season opener

Led by Jake van der Heijden's 18 points, the North Florida Ospreys defeated the Coastal Georgia Mariners 92-55 in a season opener
Georgia News
2 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jake van der Heijden's 18 points helped North Florida defeat Coastal Georgia 92-55 in a season opener on Monday night.

van der Heijden shot 7 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Ospreys. Nate Lliteras scored 11 points, shooting 3 for 8 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. Chaz Lanier had 10 points and was 4-of-8 shooting.

Salle Wilson finished with 10 points and two steals for the NAIA Mariners. Brice Langford added 10 points and two blocks for Coastal Georgia. Nick Jiles also had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

