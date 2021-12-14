North Carolina murder suspect apprehended in Georgia

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said last week that its detectives were searching for Clemente Hernandez-Mojica, a suspect accused of shooting two people in Zebulon on the morning of Dec. 10, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said Hernandez-Mojica was taken into custody in Gainesville, Georgia, nearly 400 miles southwest of Zebulon, by the Gainesville Police Department on Saturday. Gainesville is 55 miles northwest of Atlanta.