North Carolina man charged with murder returned from Georgia

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man accused in a woman's death has been extradited from Georgia, police said.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports Jeremy Cornelius Alexander, 34, of Winston-Salem is accused of killing Bria Robinson on April 3, according to an arrest warrant. Robinson, 20, was found lying unresponsive in a local street.
Alexander was arrested April 13 in Henry County, after Winston-Salem police obtained an arrest warrant charging him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said. Alexander was later served with a murder warrant in the Henry County jail.
Alexander was extradited on Friday to Winston-Salem from Henry County, Georgia, Winston-Salem police said. Court records show he's jailed without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 28. He had not been assigned an attorney as of early Monday afternoon.
Additional charges were filed against Alexander after police accused him of assaulting Robinson and their 1-year-old son on Nov. 14, 2021 by hitting her in the face, then pushing her and stomping on her face and chest when she was on the ground, according to an arrest warrant. He also was accused of punching the infant boy in his face, causing the child's lip to bleed, the warrant said.