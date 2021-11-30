North Carolina girl credited with saving family from fire

Columbus County Fire Marshal Shannon Blackman said the girl was sleeping in her home in Tabor City on Sunday night and awakened to discover a space heater on fire in her bedroom, news outlets reported. She then woke up her younger sister, and alerted the rest of the family to get out of the house.

Three of the four adults inside the home suffered second- and third-degree burns, officials said. The girls’ father, David Vela, is a firefighter with the Lake Waccamaw Fire Department who was injured after reentering the burning home to rescue two dogs.