North Alabama squares off against Carver College

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jamari Blackmon has averaged 10.1 points to lead the charge for the Lions. Daniel Ortiz has complemented Blackmon and is averaging 10.1 points per game.DOMINANT DYLLON: Dyllon Scott has connected on 50 percent of the 34 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 22 over his last five games. He's also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

PREVIOUSLY: North Alabama put up 107 and came away with a 67-point win over Carver College when these two teams faced each other last year.