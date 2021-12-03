ajc logo
North Alabama squares off against Carver College

35 minutes ago
The North Alabama Lions will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College

Carver College vs. North Alabama (4-3)

Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Alabama Lions will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College. North Alabama is coming off a 72-58 home win over Mississippi Valley State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jamari Blackmon has averaged 10.1 points to lead the charge for the Lions. Daniel Ortiz has complemented Blackmon and is averaging 10.1 points per game.DOMINANT DYLLON: Dyllon Scott has connected on 50 percent of the 34 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 22 over his last five games. He's also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

PREVIOUSLY: North Alabama put up 107 and came away with a 67-point win over Carver College when these two teams faced each other last year.

DID YOU KNOW: North Alabama went 0-2 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Lions scored 54.5 points per contest across those two games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

