Norfolk Southern's East Palestine insurance payments continue to lift profits in first quarter

Norfolk Southern's quarterly profits were again inflated by insurance payments related to its disastrous 2023 derailment in eastern Ohio, but even without that, the railroad's profits still grew.

The Atlanta-based railroad reported a major rebound in its results Wednesday with $750 million profit, or $3.31 per share, in the first quarter. Last year, the first quarter results of $53 million, or 23 cents per share, were held down by the $600 million class action settlement the railroad agreed to pay residents near the East Palestine derailment.

Since last year's second quarter, Norfolk Southern has been consistently collecting more in insurance payments than it was spending on the derailment cleanup and response, so it's bottom line has received a boost each of the last several quarters. In the first quarter, the railroad received $141 million in insurance payments. Without that, it would have earned $609 million, or $2.69 per share, compared to $2.49 per share last year.