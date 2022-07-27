Norfolk Southern reports flat Q2 profit as its delays linger

Shaw said the railroad is already seeing some improvement as a result of its hiring and its efforts to streamline its operations. For several years, the railroad has been working to haul more freight with fewer locomotives and employees by lengthening trains and reorganizing the way it assembles cargo on its trains. Average train speed has improved to 18.5 miles per hour in July since the second quarter's low of 17.5 miles per hour.

"Service is not yet where we want it to be, but I am encouraged by the progress," Shaw said.

The railroad said it now has 7,190 trained employees helping move its trains, up from 6,966 in the second quarter, and it has another 895 new conductors in training.

Norfolk Southern said it expects revenue to grow more than 12% this year as the number of shipments and rates continue to grow.

Norfolk Southern is one of the nation’s largest railroads, and it operates about 19,500 miles (31382.21 kilometers) of track in 22 Eastern states and the District of Columbia.

