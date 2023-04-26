Norfolk Southern estimates that Ohio derailment cost $387M

The railroad does have insurance coverage that will kick in after the first $75 million it spends on damage to other people's property and after the first $75 million of damage to its own property. So Norfolk Southern will be responsible for at least $150 million of the cleanup costs, but the details of how much insurance will actually cover will be worked out over time.

Norfolk Southern and the other major freight railroads have all announced changes they will make to improve safety, including installing more than 1,000 more trackside detectors to help catch problems before they can cause derailments. But the railroads aren't likely to abandon the lean operating model they've adopted over the past six years that labor unions say has made the industry riskier because so many jobs have been cut, leaving workers spread thin and forcing inspections to be rushed.

The railroads have said they don't believe the changes they've made have created safety problems and they defend their record as the safest way to transport hazardous chemicals over land.

Norfolk Southern said its overall safety record is improving even with the derailment. The railroad reported 3.77 train accidents per every million miles during the quarter, which is lower than the previous two years. And Shaw pledged to continue working to improve that record as the railroad applies the lessons from East Palestine.

“Moving forward, Norfolk southern will be known for safe operations,” Shaw said, and he believes the railroad will be able to be proud of its response to the derailment.

But right now, both the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Railroad Administration have said they are investigating the railroad's safety culture to look for places where it could improve.

Norfolk Southern said Wednesday that its first quarter profit fell 34% to $466 million, or $2.04 per share, because of the derailment costs. That's down from $703 million, or $2.93 per share, a year ago.

Without the derailment costs, the railroad estimated that it would have made $1.1 billion, or $3.32 per share. That number exceeded the $3.15 per share that eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected.

The railroad's expenses jumped 32% to $2.4 billion in the quarter as wages rose in the wake of significant hiring over the past year and a new contract for employees and the railroad paid more for purchased services and materials.

Revenue grew 7% to $3.13 billion as it increased rates for most of the cargo it delivered. Volume was flat overall. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.1 billion.

The railroad said the average train speed across its network in the Eastern United States fell to 19.5 mph on average in March because it made changes to the way it assembles its trains after the derailment. Initially, that meant shorter trains that delayed some shipments, but as it adjusts to those new rules that dictate where empty cars are placed on a train and how the weight of cargo is distributed train speed should recover. At the end of last year, Norfolk Southern's trains were averaging 20.7 mph in the fourth quarter.

The derailment cleanup has slowed traffic on a busy east-west corridor for the railroad because it has only had one of its two tracks in service since the crash while it is digging up contaminated soil. That work is expected to wrap up in early June, which will boost traffic in the area.