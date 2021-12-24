Hamburger icon
Nonprofit raises $54K after toys for needy kids stolen

21 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A nonprofit organization has raised more than $50,000 after thousands of dollars worth of gifts for needy children were stolen from its Atlanta warehouse.

A fundraiser by the Empty Stocking Fund following the burglary was up to $54,000, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Thursday.

“We have worked so hard and done so much,” Manda Hunt, the nonprofit organization’s executive director, told the AJC. “We’ve already successfully distributed gifts to 20,000 kids. I’m determined to end on a high note."

Volunteers arrived at the organization's 24,000-square-foot (2,230-square-meter) warehouse in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday to find a huge hole in a cinderblock wall and gifts gone.

Hunt said her team still does not know exactly how much was taken, but the burglary will prevent the organization from distributing as many gifts as it had hoped to give away.

“We just can’t even have people in the building right now,” Hunt said.

