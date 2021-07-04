Non-police help line expanded to all parts of Atlanta

The Policing Alternatives & Diversion Initiative, or PAD, has been expanded to cover the whole city, according to a news release from the mayor's office. It is meant to provide an "immediate alternative to arrest" for people committing violations related to mental health issues, addiction, homelessness or extreme poverty.

PAD provides help in response to calls from law enforcement or community referrals through the city's 311 non-emergency line. The services are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.