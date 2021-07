Nola's gem lifts Phillies over Braves 2-1

On Sunday, he was effective early, getting light contact and strikeouts against a Braves lineup that had romped to 15 runs and 17 hits on Saturday night. Eleven of Atlanta’s first 12 outs came from either strikeouts or plays made by Philadelphia infielders.

The biggest challenge for Nola came in the seventh. Riley lead off with a double to the gap in left-center field. However, he was unable to score when Segura’s diving stop and throw robbed Dansby Swanson of a hit for the first out of the inning. Nola got Abraham Almonte to pop out to shallow left, and Guillermo Heredia’s groundout to third ended the threat.

Toussaint (1-1) matched Nola pitch for pitch for most of the afternoon. However, his lone mistake came when Segura led off the fourth by turning on an inside split-finger fastball and hit it into the first row of the left-field bleachers for his sixth homer of the season for a 1-0 Phillies lead.

Torreyes added to the lead in the eighth when he hit his fourth homer of the year — this one coming off Atlanta reliever Chris Martin. That loomed large when Riley turned on Nola's fastball for his 17th homer of the season to end the shutout bid. Suarez came in to strike out Swanson and end the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: LHP Drew Smyly was scheduled to be examined Sunday morning in Philadelphia after leaving Saturday night’s 15-3 win over the Phillies with left knee pain.

Phillies: OF Travis Jankowski was placed on the COVID-related injured list on Sunday, becoming the seventh Philadelphia player with that designation since July 11. OF Mickey Moniak was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take Jankowski’s spot on the roster. RHP Chase Anderson was activated off the COVID-related injury list, which he had been on since June 10.

UP NEXT

Braves: Open a five-game set at the New York Mets with a doubleheader on Monday. Kyle Muller (1-3) and Bryse Wilson (2-3) are set to start for Atlanta.

Phillies: Start a four-game home set against Washington on Monday. Spencer Howard (0-2) takes the mound against Joe Ross (5-8) of the Nationals.

Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Ronald Torreyes, right, reacts to his home run as he passes Atlanta Braves catcher Kevan Smith, left, during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola Credit: Chris Szagola