Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Nolan lifts Jacksonville over Kennesaw State 59-56

Georgia News
30 minutes ago
Kevion Nolan tossed in 18 points and made two free throws with 8 seconds remaining as Jacksonville held off Kennesaw State 59-56

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kevion Nolan tossed in 18 points and made two free throws with 8 seconds remaining as Jacksonville held off Kennesaw State 59-56 on Saturday night.

Bryce Workman had 15 points for the Dolphins (18-8, 10-4 Atlantic Sun Conference), who have won four straight. Jordan Davis added 10 points. Tyreese Davis had seven rebounds.

Chris Youngblood had 13 points to pace the Owls (11-16, 6-8). Alex Peterson added eight rebounds.

The Dolphins evened the season series against the Owls. Kennesaw State defeated Jacksonville 76-68 on Jan. 24.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
GA Lottery
14m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Evening' game
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top