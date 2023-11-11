Noah Thomasson scores 21, Georgia beats Wake Forest 80-77

Noah Thomasson scored 21 points, including 13 in the second half, to lead five Georgia players scoring in double figures and the Bulldogs beat Wake Forest 80-77
Georgia News
4 minutes ago

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Noah Thomasson scored 21 points, including 13 in the second half, to lead five Georgia players scoring in double figures and the Bulldogs beat Wake Forest 80-77 Friday night.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 17 points and Russel Tchewa 11 for Georgia (1-1). RJ Melendez and Silas Demary Jr. scored 10 points apiece.

Thomasson hit 3-pointers to open and close a 20-6 run that gave the Bulldogs a 69-56 lead with 9 minutes to play. Hunter Sallis and Kevin Miller each hit a 3 before Andrew Carr converted a three-point play that capped a 12-1 spurt that cut the Demon Deacons deficit to 74-72 with 4:48 left but Thomasson answered with a jumper 19 seconds later and Wake Forest got no closer.

Miller had 22 points, seven assists, six rebounds and two steals for Wake Forest (1-1) and Carr finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. Sallis scored 13 points on 5-of-18 shooting and Cameron Hildreth added 12 points.

Georgia plays North Carolina Central at home on Sunday. Wake Forest takes on Utah at the Charleston Classic on Thursday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

TSA workers rally against possible government shutdown4h ago

Credit: DJJ

Fired worker sues state juvenile justice agency for alleged sex bias
4h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Fighting near hospitals in north Gaza, as Palestinians flee to overcrowded shelters
1h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Football scoreboard: Round 1 of state playoffs
38m ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Football scoreboard: Round 1 of state playoffs
38m ago

Georgia scores new legal victory over Alabama in ‘water wars’ challenge
6h ago
The Latest
Green Jr. paces Florida State with 18 points as 'Noles smack Kennesaw State 94-67
1h ago
The Great Grift: COVID-19 aid thieves bought fancy cars, a Pokemon card - even a private...
11h ago
Atlanta plays Miami following Young's 41-point game
20h ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

Meet the Georgia rodeo clown aiming for the top ranks of the profession
HS football scoreboard: Round 1 of state playoffs
38m ago
Honoring those who served: Veterans Day events planned across metro Atlanta
7h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top