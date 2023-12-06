Noah Thomasson and Justin Hill combine for 30 points as Georgia beats rival Georgia Tech 76-62

Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Blue Cain each scored 12 points for Georgia.

Miles Kelly and Kowacie Reeves Jr. had 12 points apiece for Georgia Tech. Kelly also had seven rebounds and four assists. Baye Ndongo grabbed 11 rebounds to go with eight points.

Georgia avenged a 79-77 loss in the previous meeting last season. Georgia Tech also won the last meeting at Stegeman Coliseum, 88-78 on Nov. 19, 2021. The Yellow Jackets lead the series 107-92.

Georgia Tech hosts Alabama A&M on Saturday. Georgia, which completed the second outing of a six-game homestand, has the rest of the week off before facing High Point on Dec. 16.

