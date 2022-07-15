NOAA ups observers in commercial snapper-grouper fishery

“Historically the observer data have been lacking from the South Atlantic snapper-grouper fishery,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s fisheries division said in a news release Friday.

About 400 vessels a year — up from 92 — will be randomly selected and notified in advance that they will be observed, NOAA Fisheries said. Information gathered will verify coastal logbook catch rates, counts and measurements of discarded fish, and the catch per unit effort for the commercial sector.