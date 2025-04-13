No repeat: Scheffler settles for 4th at Masters, but gains 'something to build off of'

But he walked away encouraged by his play.

"It was easily a week in which I could have gotten frustrated with either how I was playing or how I was swinging or stuff going on on the course, not hitting it where I was looking," Scheffler said. “I was just proud of the way we hung in there and put up a good fight. A few different things happen today and I maybe have a chance in the tournaments. I wasn’t far off. ”

Scheffler, who hasn't won on the PGA Tour this year, said it was “something to build off of.”

For a brief moment, it looked like eventual champion Rory McIlroy had opened the door for Scheffler when he double-bogeyed the 13th and bogeyed the 14th.

Scheffler was two shots back for a moment, but could only manage par on each of his final four holes.

“I felt like I had to birdie the last three holes,” Scheffler said. “Not making birdie on 15 definitely hurt. But overall the bogey on 12 kind of set me back a little bit. But I bounced back quick with birdies on 13 and 14. I felt like I bounced back really well today.

He added, "I think this was the best I've been mentally all year. I think my game just wasn’t there.”

Returning to Augusta

Max Homa came to Augusta National in a horrific slump.

He walked away with an invitation to return to next year's Masters.

Homa had failed to finish in the top 25 in his last 16 PGA Tour events and had missed the cut in his last five. He seemed destined for an early exit. And yet, he somehow managed to pull things together for four days to finish at 4-under 284, good enough for a tie for 12th place.

That got him into next year's tournament, barely.

The top 12 finishers (including ties) are guaranteed an automatic spot in the following Masters.

But it didn't come before Homa made it interesting. After double-bogeying the 17th hole, Homa needed to par the 18th hole. He clipped a tree on the right side of the 18th fairway, but hit the green with a solid approach shot and two-putted from there.

Thomas eyes Ryder Cup

Justin Thomas didn't quite have the Masters he wanted, finishing at 2-over 290 after never being in contention for the green jacket.

That left him disappointed, and a little concerned about his status with the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

Six players automatically qualify for the squad based on their performance in a Ryder Cup points list, while the remaining six spots are filled by the captain’s choices. Thomas was was ninth in the rankings coming into the week.

“It’s a tough spot to be in, but it’s also self-inflicted,” Thomas said. “It’s a huge goal of mine, but I feel like if I keep doing what I’m doing and get in contention to win some tournaments and start winning some tournaments and majors, then it’ll all take care of itself.”

16th-hole placement

The Masters moved the pin placement on the 16th hole to the top shelf in the back of the green on Sunday to commemorative the 50th anniversary of Nicklaus making a 40-foot birdie putt up the slope that carried him to a fifth green jacket.

Overall the hole actually played a little easier than last year with an aggregate score of 3.02 compared to last year's 3.03. But there were fewer birdies (10 compared to 11 in 2024) and fewer pars (34 compared to 40 in 2024).

Aberg takes triple bogey on 18

Sweden's Ludvig Aberg followed up a second-place finish in his first Masters last year with a seventh-place showing Sunday after a triple bogey on the 72nd hole did him in when he played three shots out of the sand.

Had Aberg, who reached 10 under for the tournament after the 16th hole on Sunday, played the final two holes in 1 under, he would have finished in a three-way tie with McIlroy and Justin Rose and been a part of a three-way playoff.

