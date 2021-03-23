No rally needed: Georgia Tech rolls over WVU 73-56 in NCAAs

Georgia Tech turned the ball over eight times in the first quarter — four in the first five possessions — and trailed 15-6 before clawing back within 17-15 when Cubaj snatched an air ball and flipped it backward for a layup at the buzzer.

The Yellow Jackets cleaned up the sloppy play in the second and Lahtinen got rolling.

She was 0-for-7 from long range in the first round, but scored 10 of Georgia Tech’s final 14 points of the quarter, including two 3-pointers, to help build a 36-32 halftime lead.

Lahtinen and Cubaj then scored all nine of Georgia Tech's points in a 9-4 run to over the final four minutes of the third that broke the game open.

DEFENSIVE CLAMPDOWN

Cubaj, the ACC's co-defensive player of the year, anchored a Georgia Tech defense that smothered West Virginia's Kysre Gondrezick, who scored three points and took just six shots after scoring 26 in the first-round win over Lehigh.

