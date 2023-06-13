X

No Pitts, but Falcons nearly at full strength for mandatory minicamp

By PAUL NEWBERRY, Associated Press
22 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons were nearly at full strength for their mandatory minicamp Tuesday, holding out a handful of players coming back from injuries and retirement.

Tight end Kyle Pitts, running back Caleb Huntley and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman are expected to be ready for training camp in July, coach Arthur Smith said. But the team decided to play it safe during the minicamp.

Pitts, a rookie star two years ago, is coming back from knee surgery that limited him to 10 games in 2022. Huntley is in a similar position, having sustained a torn Achilles in a Dec. 18 game at New Orleans.

“They will be assessed right before we start camp,” Smith said. "But we feel pretty good about where everybody's at."

Goldman is a different case. He sat out the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, then retired shortly after signing with the Falcons last summer. He has played just 14 games in the last three years, all for the Chicago Bears in 2021.

“Everybody is at different points in their careers," Smith said. "We might be criticized for being too conservative. But the guy hasn't played two of the last three years. He's worked himself back into shape and we're trying to be smart. We look forward to getting him to training camp and allowing him to compete."

Running back and return specialist Avery Williams was the only other player on the 90-man offseason roster not taking part in the two-day minicamp, which started Tuesday with a workout at Mercedes-Benz Stadium that was open to fans.

Williams sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament during a non-contact drill a couple of weeks ago and underwent surgery that will keep him out for the entire 2023 season.

In addition to 86 roster players who suited up, the Falcons brought in seven players for a tryout.

The most notable is cornerback Bless Austin, who has played three seasons in the NFL with a total of 17 starts for the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks.

Three other tryout players are coming off stints in the XFL, including former Georgia offensive lineman D'Marcus Hayes, who played for the DC Defenders.

The Falcons also are taking a look at Chris Blair, who had 25 receptions for 584 yards and three touchdowns with the Defenders, and defensive lineman Caeveon Patton, selected to the All-XFL team after his season with the Orlando Guardians.

In addition, former Iowa State basketball player Michael Jacobson is getting a shot as a tight end.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

