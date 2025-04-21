Breaking: Hawks fire general manager Landry Fields, begin search for team president
Georgia News
Georgia News

No injuries reported from fire on Delta plane at Florida airport

A Delta Air Lines airplane caught fire before it was supposed to take off at a central Florida airport, forcing the evacuation of passengers
FILE - Travelers line up to go through a TSA checkpoint at Orlando International Airport before the Memorial Day weekend, May 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Travelers line up to go through a TSA checkpoint at Orlando International Airport before the Memorial Day weekend, May 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Updated 6 minutes ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Delta Air Lines airplane caught fire on Monday before it was supposed to take off at a central Florida airport, forcing the evacuation of passengers, airport officials said.

There were no reports of any injuries during the fire on the plane at Orlando International Airport, Delta said in a statement.

The engine fire broke out on Delta Air Lines Flight 1213 while the plane was at the ramp before a scheduled departure from Orlando to Atlanta late Monday morning, airport officials said on social media.

The passengers were evacuated, and the airport's rescue and firefighting team responded, the airport's statement said.

The Airbus A330 aircraft had 282 customers, 10 flight attendants and two pilots, according to Delta.

“Delta flight crews followed procedures to evacuate the passenger cabin when flames in the tailpipe of one of the aircraft’s two engines were observed,” Delta said in a statement.

Maintenance teams will examine the aircraft in an effort to determine the cause of the fire, Delta said.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta firefighters on scene of a crash on Piedmont Avenue at Monroe Drive

Credit: Ben Hendren

Officials identify 2 killed in crash at busy Midtown Atlanta intersection

Three other people in critical condition after Tesla, box truck collide near Ansley Mall.

Woman dies after rescuing man from NW Atlanta house fire, officials say

Man taken to hospital after being trapped in home.

1h ago

3 dead after fire sweeps through crowded home in Queens, NY, on Easter

The Latest

Every day around the U.S., from before sunrise until late into the night, undocumented immigrants are being picked up by ICE officers, the front-line soldiers in President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration. Photo from a predawn raid in California in 2017. (Melissa Lyttle/The New York Times 2017)

Credit: MELISSA LYTTLE

Why some Ga. immigrants self-deport: ‘I’m not going to live in fear’

Braves host the Cardinals to open 3-game series

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

Featured

Thousands attend Easter sunrise service atop Stone Mountain on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Thousands greet first light of Easter atop Stone Mountain

The sunrise tradition is shared among Christians around the world to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.

Orange Crush delivers ‘vibe you want’ at annual HBCU beach bash

Orange Crush, a notoriously rowdy spring break party held on popular Tybee Island, starts new era as a sanctioned music festival.

Keyatta Mincey Parker is planting seeds of community for Atlanta bartenders