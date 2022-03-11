No Dem challenge to Abrams as field for 2022 elections set

At least one Republican and one Democrat is contesting each of the state's 14 congressional districts, although redistricting made several districts less competitive.

The 6th Congressional District in the northern Atlanta suburbs and the 10th Congressional District centering on Athens will see competitive Republican primaries. Current 6th District Democratic incumbent Lucy McBath jumped into the 7th Congressional District in southern Gwinnett County to challenge that district's current representative, Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux. The 6th became more Republican in redistricting, while the 7th became more Democratic.

Republicans also will have a competitive field in southwest Georgia's 2nd District, where the GOP hopes to knock off longtime Democratic incumbent Sanford Bishop. In northwest Georgia's 14th District, five Republicans and three Democrats are challenging first-term incumbent Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose extreme rhetoric has left her stripped of committee assignments in Washington and her personal Twitter account permanently banned.

“Our Republican ticket this fall will be strong, wide and deep,” Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer said in a statement. He noted that 911 Republicans had qualified with the state, compared to 545 Democrats.

In the 56-member state Senate, 11 Republicans and six Democrats drew no opposition, including Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, a Carrollton Republican, and first-term Democrat Nikki Merritt of Grayson. Overall, Democrats aren't contesting 16 Republican-held districts, while Republicans aren't contesting 13 Democratic-held districts.

In the 180-member state House, 31 Republicans and 24 Democrats drew no opposition, including Republican House Speaker of Blue Ridge and Democratic House Minority James Beverly of Macon. Overall there’s no Democratic or other party opposition in 51 Republican-held districts. There’s no Republican or other party opposition in 42 Democratic-held districts.

Caption Gov. Brian Kemp greets supporters at a rally after qualifying to run for reelection, Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Caption Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue speaks to journalists after filing paperwork to qualify to run for governor Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Caption Herschel Walker enters a room to qualify to run for U.S. Senate at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, March 7, 2022. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray