No bond for woman accused of killing man in search for baby

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge has denied bond for a woman accused of fatally shooting an innocent man as her family knocked on apartment doors while searching for their missing 1-year-old relative.
Santana Miller, 34, and her brother Delarius Miller, 38, have both been charged with murder in the death of Aziz Hassan at an apartment complex in Clarkston on the night of Nov. 10, according to WSB-TV.
Santana Miller's attorney Stacy Levy told a DeKalb County judge Friday that her client has cooperated with investigators and had acted in self-defense during last month's shooting after feeling threatened by Hassan, who was armed and thought the group was trying to steal from him. Despite Levy's arguments, the judge denied bond.
Authorities said the Miller siblings were desperately searching for Blaise Barnett, their missing 1-year-old cousin who had been abducted when his family's SUV was stolen the night before, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. A group of the child's family and friends arrived at the apartment complex with guns and knocked on random doors to try to find the baby, police said.
Members of Hassan's household told investigators that Hassan believed the search party was trying to steal the rims off of his vehicle. They told investigators he opened fire when the group began threatening him, the Journal-Constitution reported.
Hassan was shot around 11:40 p.m. and was found dead lying at the top of the stairwell outside the door of his condo. Prosecutors said Hassan had a gun on him, but it was holstered, according to WSB-TV.
“My father was innocent,” Hassan's daughter Firmesk Sardarkhan told the judge Friday. “I don’t want the murderers of my father to see the outside of a prison cell.”
Santana Miller told police her relatives were speaking with another resident of the apartment complex when Hassan confronted them with a gun and fired several rounds.
She told officials that she and her brother returned fire.
The missing toddler was found safe at a home near the police station a day later. It is unknown who stole the car with the child inside but police said Hassan was not involved in the kidnapping.
Delarius Miller's bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.