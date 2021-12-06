No bond for woman accused of killing man in search for baby

Hassan was shot around 11:40 p.m. and was found dead lying at the top of the stairwell outside the door of his condo. Prosecutors said Hassan had a gun on him, but it was holstered, according to WSB-TV.

“My father was innocent,” Hassan's daughter Firmesk Sardarkhan told the judge Friday. “I don’t want the murderers of my father to see the outside of a prison cell.”

Santana Miller told police her relatives were speaking with another resident of the apartment complex when Hassan confronted them with a gun and fired several rounds.

She told officials that she and her brother returned fire.

The missing toddler was found safe at a home near the police station a day later. It is unknown who stole the car with the child inside but police said Hassan was not involved in the kidnapping.

Delarius Miller's bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.