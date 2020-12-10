No. 9 Miami at No. 20 North Carolina headline ACC weekend

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Count on plenty of scoring when Wake Forest plays at Louisville on Saturday. The winning team has scored at least 42 points in the past four matchups with the last two meetings really lighting up the scoreboard. The Demon Deacons (4-3, 3-3) won 56-35 at Louisville in 2018 while piling up 591 yards of offense n 2018. The Cardinals (3-7, 2-7) won a 62-59 shootout last year at Wake Forest, the combined 121 points were the second-most in ACC history.

Florida State (2-6, 1-6) will play its first game in four weeks when it faces Duke (2-7, 1-7) at home on Saturday after the Seminoles past three games were all postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Florida State last played on Nov. 14, losing to North Carolina State 38-22. Then the Seminoles had contests against Clemson, Virginia and the Blue Devils called off the past three weeks. "Hopefully, we can roll through and actually play one here on Saturday," Seminoles first-year coach Mike Norvell said. "Definitely excited to get back out there." Duke has lost all 20 games to Florida State in the series, which started when the Seminoles joined the ACC in 1992.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has not thrown an interception in 234 passing attempts, the third longest current streak in the nation and the longest in the ACC at the moment. Hartman is the latest league passer to go on a long, pick-free streak. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence went 366 attempts between interceptions, a run that ended at Georgia Tech in October. Notre Dame's Ian Book saw his stretch of 266 attempts without an interception end last week at Syracuse.

