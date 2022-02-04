No. 9 Duke's trip to rival UNC headlines ACC's schedule

Virginia (13-9, 7-5) is heading into the final full month of the league schedule needing wins to improve its NCAA Tournament chances. The Cavaliers visit the Blue Devils on Monday in a huge opportunity, though Virginia has split its last four games and lacks its traditionally elite defense by ranking 99th in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency (98.9 points allowed per 100 possessions) as of Wednesday’s games.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Notre Dame freshman Blake Wesley has been a consistently good scorer for Mike Brey’s Fighting Irish, but he’s hit a a snag of late. The NBA prospect is averaging 14.1 points entering Saturday’s trip to North Carolina State, but he has managed just 11 points on 5-for-28 shooting (17.9%) while missing all 10 of his 3-point tries in the past two games.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

The league continues to rank as the sixth-best conference in KenPom’s national rankings, trailing the rest of the Power Five and the Big East. … The league has five teams inside KenPom’s top 25 in adjusted offensive efficiency, led by Syracuse (115.3 points per 100 possessions) at 15th and Duke (114.9) at 16th. But the Blue Devils (14th) are the only ACC team in KenPom’s top 60 of adjusted defensive efficiency. … Virginia Tech is shooting 41.1% from 3-point range to rank fourth nationally. … North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (three) joins Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe (five) as the only Division I players with at least three games of 20-plus rebounds this season.

ON THE WOMEN’S SIDE

Third-ranked North Carolina State stumbled Tuesday at No. 20 Notre Dame, and that has opened up the women’s race after the Wolfpack raced out to a 10-0 ACC start.

The Wolfpack (20-3, 11-1) beat Florida State on Thursday night and next face a challenge from No. 12 Georgia Tech (18-4, 9-2) on Monday.

No. 4 Louisville (20-2, 10-1) is also near the top of the standings, but the Cardinals lost the head-to-head meeting with the Wolfpack for the tiebreaker in the regular-season race. Niele Ivey's Fighting Irish (18-4, 9-2) own the tiebreaker with the Wolfpack and still have two games with the Cardinals ahead.

Caption North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome

Caption Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley (0) drives past Miami guard Charlie Moore during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee