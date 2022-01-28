No. 9 Duke's trip to Louisville headlines ACC's week ahead

The Blue Devils visit Notre Dame on Monday in a light schedule to start next week, with the Fighting Irish (13-6, 6-2) sitting near the top of the league standings by carrying a three-game winning streak into Saturday’s visit from Virginia.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Oklahoma transfer Alondes Williams has been an immediate star for second-year Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes. The 6-foot-5 graduate is leading the league in scoring at 20.4 points, including consecutive games of 25 points against both Syracuse and Duke this month. He'll lead the Demon Deacons (17-4, 6-3) in Saturday's visit to the Orange.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

The league ranks as the sixth-best conference in KenPom’s national rankings, with only Duke (14th) and Miami (18th) ranked in the site’s top 20 for adjusted offensive efficiency and no team inside the top 20 for defense as of Friday. … North Carolina’s Armando Bacot is third nationally in rebounding (12.1 per game) and second in double-doubles (15). … The ACC has five teams shooting at least 37% from 3-point range: Virginia Tech (39.4, sixth nationally), Clemson (38.7, 12th), Notre Dame (37.6), Duke (37.4) and UNC (37.0). … Led by first-year coach Earl Grant, Boston College hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday. A win would give the Eagles (8-11, 3-6) their third win in January, a number they have reached once (2018) in the previous 10 seasons.

ON THE WOMEN’S SIDE

Third-ranked North Carolina State's home win against No. 5 Louisville on Jan. 20 has given the preseason league favorite Wolfpack firm control of the league race.

With only one head-to-head matchup on the schedule, N.C. State (18-2, 9-0) owns the tiebreaker on the Cardinals (17-2, 7-1). The Wolfpack won last year’s lone regular-season meeting, but the Cardinals earned the regular-season title by percentage points after teams played unequal numbers of games last season amid COVID-19 postponements and cancellations.

N.C. State went on to beat Louisville in the championship game of the league tournament for a second straight title. Wes Moore's club is now trying to win the regular-season race for the first time since the 1989-90 season.

Both teams return to action Sunday, with N.C. State visiting rival North Carolina and Louisville hosting No. 21 Duke.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Clemson in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome Caption Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Clemson in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

Caption University of Louisville interim athletic director Josh Heird speaks to reporters following a meeting of the University Board of Trustees and the Louisville Athletic Association board, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. The university and men’s basketball coach Chris Mack have mutually agreed to part ways, the school announced. Assistant Mike Pegues has been named interim coach for the remainder of the Cardinals' season. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley Caption University of Louisville interim athletic director Josh Heird speaks to reporters following a meeting of the University Board of Trustees and the Louisville Athletic Association board, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. The university and men’s basketball coach Chris Mack have mutually agreed to part ways, the school announced. Assistant Mike Pegues has been named interim coach for the remainder of the Cardinals' season. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Caption FILE - Wake Forest guard Alondes Williams (31) goes up for a dunk during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Dec. 29, 2021. There are a lot of old newcomers making big impacts in college basketball. ACC top scorer Williams for Wake Forest and Pac-12 leader Terrell Brown Jr. at Washington are both senior transfers who joined their new teams this season. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley Caption FILE - Wake Forest guard Alondes Williams (31) goes up for a dunk during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Dec. 29, 2021. There are a lot of old newcomers making big impacts in college basketball. ACC top scorer Williams for Wake Forest and Pac-12 leader Terrell Brown Jr. at Washington are both senior transfers who joined their new teams this season. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley