No. 9 Creighton makes fast work of Kennesaw St in 93-58 rout

Kennesaw State (2-2) put up only mild resistance after the first five minutes.

Late in the first half, Ballock converted a pass from Denzel Mahoney into a layup. Mahoney then made a steal and Jacob Epperson whipped the ball to the left wing, where Ballock swished a 3-pointer from more than 30 feet for a 50-22 lead.

Alex Peterson led the Owls with 14 points. Chris Youngblood added 13 and Spencer Rodgers had 10.

BIG PICTURE

Kennesaw State: The Owls were playing their first Top 10 opponent since 2011 and the outcome was predictable for a team that went 1-28 last season.

Creighton: If McDermott wanted to get a good amount of playing time for a lot of guys, he accomplished that. The Bluejays have played two games against opponents from the Summit League and one from the Atlantic Sun. The schedule gets significantly tougher now.

UP NEXT

Kennesaw State hosts NAIA Thomas University (Ga.) in an exhibition Sunday.

Creighton visits No. 7 Kansas on Tuesday.

Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner celebrates a dunk against Kennesaw State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Omaha, Neb., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf) Credit: Kayla Wolf Credit: Kayla Wolf

Creighton's Christian Bishop pumps up his team before they take on Kennesaw State in an NCAA college basketball game in Omaha, Neb., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf) Credit: Kayla Wolf Credit: Kayla Wolf

A Creighton fan celebrates a basket against Kennesaw State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Omaha, Neb., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf) Credit: Kayla Wolf Credit: Kayla Wolf

Kennesaw State's Alex Peterson scores against Creighton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Omaha, Neb., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf) Credit: Kayla Wolf Credit: Kayla Wolf

Kennesaw State's Spencer Rodgers, left, dribbles against Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Omaha, Neb., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf) Credit: Kayla Wolf Credit: Kayla Wolf