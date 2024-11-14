Breaking: Justice Department finds “abhorrent, unconstitutional” conditions at Fulton jail
No. 9 Alabama hosts FCS Mercer after big win over LSU

Alabama is set to host FCS Mercer after a big win over LSU
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) celebrates a touchdown carry in the second half an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) celebrates a touchdown carry in the second half an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Mercer (9-1) at No. 9 Alabama (7-2, No. 10 CFP), Saturday, 2 p.m. EST (SEC)

BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.

Series History: Alabama leads 4-0.

What’s at stake?

For Alabama, not a whole lot. If all goes as expected, the Crimson Tide will hope to stay healthy and get some backups game action. Next up are Southeastern Conference games against Oklahoma and Auburn. Alabama is fresh from a 42-13 win at LSU. The Bears are ranked as high as 10th in FCS, already clinching at least a share of the Southern Conference championship and the league's automatic berth into the playoffs. It's Mercer's first league title since winning the Dixie Conference in 1932, and a win over Furman on Nov. 23 would give the Bears the outright league title.

Key matchup

An Alabama offense led by dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe and freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams against one of the top defenses at the FCS level. The Bears lead FCS in run defense, sacks, tackles for loss, interceptions, turnovers gained, defensive touchdowns and third-down defense.

Players to watch

Mercer: RB Dwayne McGee, a transfer from Lenoir-Rhyne, has run for 933 yards and seven touchdowns.

Alabama: QB Ty Simpson is a former five-star recruit who hasn't seen much action this season behind Milroe but figures to contend for the starting job next season. He has played in four games, completing 9 of 14 passes for 96 yards.

Facts & figures

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer leads all active Division I coaches with at least five seasons with a winning percentage of 88.7 (110-14). Mercer's Mike Jacobs (82.2, 83-18) is fourth. ... DeBoer is 33-2 (.942) as a head coach in the month of November, including nine straight wins. ... Milroe has accounted for 29 total touchdowns (13 passing, 16 rushing) to lead the SEC and rank fourth in the FBS. ... Alabama's 47 touchdowns include 20 of 20-plus yards with 10 rushing and 10 passing. ... Alabama has won the previous four meetings by a collective score of 144-14.

___

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer reacts on the sideline in the first half an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Missouri cornerback Marcus Clarke (8) defends against a pass to Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama defensive lineman Tim Smith (50) celebrates after recovering a fumble by LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier in the first half an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

