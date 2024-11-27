Georgia News
Georgia News

No. 8 Miami tries to clinch its title-game spot at Syracuse as the ACC wraps up the regular season

No. 8 Miami's trip to Syracuse headlines the final week of the regular-season schedule for the Atlantic Coast Conference
Miami quarterback Cam Ward (1) stands back to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miami quarterback Cam Ward (1) stands back to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By AARON BEARD – Associated Press
17 minutes ago

Things to watch this week in the Atlantic Coast Conference:

Game of the week

No. 8 Miami at Syracuse, Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

It's a simple scenario for the Hurricanes: win this one and earn a trip to the ACC championship game. Miami (10-1, 6-1 ACC) beat Wake Forest in its home finale last weekend and move within a victory of facing No. 9 SMU in Charlotte on Dec. 7. A Miami loss sends No. 12 Clemson (9-2, 7-1), which has already completed its league slate and hosts No. 16 South Carolina.

Syracuse (8-3, 4-3) has won two straight and has started Fran Brown's tenure with the program's winningest season since winning 10 games in 2018.

The undercard

Virginia at Virginia Tech, Saturday at 8 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

Fittingly, the Cavaliers and Hokies end the season with a renewal of their instate rivalry with bowl eligibility on the line for both teams with matching records (5-6, 3-4).

The Cavaliers have lost two straight games to No. 5 Notre Dame and SMU since beating Pittsburgh. The Hokies have yet to win in November, falling at Syracuse in overtime, at home to Clemson and last week at Duke to find themselves stuck a win shy of bowl eligibility.

Impact player

RB Brashard Smith, SMU. The Mustangs (10-1, 7-0) close the schedule at home against California in a game that has no impact on the title-game chase. Smith is third in the ACC in rushing (99 yards per game) while running for 1,089 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Inside the numbers

Louisville's Ja’Corey Brooks leads the ACC by in receiving (1,013 yards) and has nine touchdown catches entering Saturday’s cross-conference rivalry meeting with Kentucky. ... Duke visits Wake Forest on Saturday ranked second in the country in tackles for loss (9.0 per game) and tied for fifth in sacks (3.27, 36). ... Georgia Tech visits No. 6 Georgia on Friday with coach Brent Key having a 6-5 record against ranked foes, including handing No. 8 Miami its only loss this year. ... The ACC has 3-2 records against both the Big Ten and the Big 12 this year while five of the league's eight wins against other Power Four teams have come on the road.

Brown's home farewell

The N.C. State-North Carolina rivalry has a couple of added storylines this year. In addition to the Wolfpack needing a win for bowl eligibility, the Tar Heels are playing their final home game under coach Mack Brown.

The school announced Tuesday that Brown won't return for a seventh season in his second tenure in Chapel Hill, though he would coach against the Wolfpack in Saturday's home finale.

The Tar Heels (6-5, 3-4) had won three straight to return to bowl eligibility before last weekend's lopsided loss at Boston College. N.C. State (5-6, 2-5) lost at Georgia Tech last week to set up this all-or-nothing trip about a half-hour west on Interstate 40 to Chapel Hill when it comes to becoming bowl eligible for the 10th time in the past 11 seasons.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney looks on in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Citadel, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Southern Methodist running back Brashard Smith (1) and wide receiver Jordan Hudson (8) celebrate during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - North Carolina head coach Mack Brown before an NCAA college football game against Miami in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

ACC This Week: No. 13 SMU hopes to clinch spot in league title game at Virginia
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 13 SMU is closing in on spot in ACC title game as Miami and Clemson remain in the...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

AP Top 25: Alabama, Mississippi out of top 10 and Miami, SMU are in; Oregon remains...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

SEC This Week: No. 7 Alabama visits Oklahoma in rare in-season clash of traditional...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Final week shows expanded Southeastern Conference just means more chaos17m ago
No. 6 Georgia is looking to extend its 6-year winning streak in state rivalry with...1h ago
No. 6 Georgia focusing on rivalry game against Georgia Tech before shifting attention to...1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Rivian poised to get $6B federal loan to build Georgia factory
Zoo Atlanta adjusts to life without pandas
Shaky Knees Festival announces new dates and move to Piedmont Park next year