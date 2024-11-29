Georgia News

No. 8 Kentucky hosts Georgia State after Nutter's 22-point game

By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago

Georgia State Panthers (4-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (6-0)

Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -30.5; over/under is 162

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State visits No. 8 Kentucky after Zarigue Nutter scored 22 points in Georgia State's 74-71 victory against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Wildcats have gone 5-0 in home games. Kentucky leads the SEC averaging 95.3 points and is shooting 50.4%.

The Panthers are 0-2 on the road. Georgia State ranks fifth in the Sun Belt shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Kentucky averages 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 8.7 per game Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koby Brea is shooting 67.6% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 14.8 points.

Toneari Lane averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Turnovers doom Georgia State, end two-game win streak
Placeholder Image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Zarique Nutter’s late three-point play lifts Georgia State basketball past Tulsa
The Latest
West Georgia visits Brownell and Samford11m ago
Cato leads Central Arkansas against Georgia Tech after 23-point outing12m ago
Holiman leads Georgia Southern against Drake after 20-point performance12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia had 2nd largest surge of immigration among all states in 2023
A stowaway on Delta flight to Paris prompts investigation
Weekend Predictions: Chargers clip Falcons, Georgia tames Georgia Tech