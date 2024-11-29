No. 8 Kentucky hosts Georgia State after Nutter's 22-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State visits No. 8 Kentucky after Zarigue Nutter scored 22 points in Georgia State's 74-71 victory against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Wildcats have gone 5-0 in home games. Kentucky leads the SEC averaging 95.3 points and is shooting 50.4%.

The Panthers are 0-2 on the road. Georgia State ranks fifth in the Sun Belt shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Kentucky averages 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 8.7 per game Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koby Brea is shooting 67.6% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 14.8 points.

Toneari Lane averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.