No. 8 Alabama looks to move a step closer to SEC title

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

No. 24 Arkansas is the hottest team in the SEC with seven straight league wins. Justin Smith is a big reason why: The Razorbacks are 16-1 when he's in the lineup and 1-3 when he's not. ... Georgia's upset of No. 20 Missouri was due to a hot-shooting performance in which the Bulldogs shot 49% from the field and 47% (7 of 15) on 3-pointers. ... With Wednesday's win over South Carolina, Tennessee coach Rick Barnes moved into a tie with DePaul's Ray Meyer for 18th overall in Division I coaching victories at 724. ... The Vols were on fire shooting against South Carolina, hitting on 54.2% of their attempts. They made 9 of 19 3-pointers.

ON THE WOMEN’S SIDE

No. 17 Kentucky plays at No. 2 South Carolina, with the Gamecocks looking to bounce back from their first SEC loss of the past two seasons. No. 21 Tennessee stopped South Carolina's 31-game win streak over league opponents on Thursday night. That run included three straight over the Wildcats (15-5, 8-4). Kentucky has maintained its spot in the Top 25 despite some up and down play the past month. The Wildcats lost by double digits to Tennessee and Ole Miss, yet topped the Lady Vols 71-56 in the rematch earlier this month. The game features some of the league's best players in Kentucky forward Rhyne Howard, who's averaging 19.7 points, and South Carolina's high-powered duo of Zia Cooke and Aliyah Boston. Cooke leads the team at 15.7 points a game, while the 6-foot-5 Boston is averaging a double-double with 13.6 points and 11.6 rebounds.

Alabama forward/guard Herbert Jones (1) chases a rebound over Georgia guard Justin Kier (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt