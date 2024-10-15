Breaking: Road closures begin as Trump makes campaign visit to metro Atlanta
Georgia News

No. 6 Notre Dame tabbed as ACC women's basketball favorite with Hidalgo as preseason player of year

Sixth-ranked and reigning champion Notre Dame is the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball race
Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey speaks during a ACC women's NCAA college basketball media day, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey speaks during a ACC women's NCAA college basketball media day, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
By AARON BEARD – Associated Press
23 minutes ago

Sixth-ranked and reigning champion Notre Dame is the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference women's basketball race, headlined by the league's preseason pick for player of the year in high-scoring sophomore Hannah Hidalgo.

The league released those picks following voting from media members at last week's "ACC Tipoff" preseason media days.

The Fighting Irish got 70 of 79 first-place votes to take the top spot, coming after coach Niele Ivey won her first ACC Tournament title by beating N.C. State. This year's team features Hidalgo as a returning Associated Press first-team All-American who averaged 22.6 points last year, and it gets back point guard Olivia Miles — a second-team AP All-American in 2023 — from a serious knee injury that sidelined her all last season.

Ninth-ranked N.C. State got eight first-place votes to finish second, coming after the Wolfpack reached the Final Four for the first time since 1998.

No. 11 Duke was third, followed by No. 17 Louisville, No. 19 Florida State and No. 15 North Carolina to round out the league's six teams listed in the AP Top 25 poll released earlier Tuesday.

National power Stanford was picked to finish seventh in its first year in the league, followed by Miami, Virginia and Georgia Tech to round out the top 10.

Syracuse was picked 11th, followed by Virginia Tech, Clemson, California, Boston College, SMU, Wake Forest and Pittsburgh.

Hidalgo headlined the preseason all-ACC team, which featured Florida State guard Ta'Niya Latson and N.C. State's Aziaha James-Saniya Rivers backcourt duo. Miles and Irish teammate Sonia Citron also made the cut, while FSU's Makayla Timpson, UNC's Alyssa Ustby, Duke's Reigan Richardson and Virginia's Kymora Johnson rounded out the 10-player squad.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo speaks during a ACC women's NCAA college basketball media day, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles speaks during a ACC women's NCAA college basketball media day, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

NC State head coach Wes Moore speaks during a ACC women's NCAA college basketball media day, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

NC State guard Saniya Rivers speaks during a ACC women's NCAA college basketball media day, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

South Carolina ranked No. 1 in women's AP Top 25 preseason poll with UConn, USC, Texas...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Lynx return to finals with 88-77 win over Sun in Game 5 behind Collier's 27 points, 11...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kansas tops AP Top 25 preseason men's basketball poll ahead of Alabama, defending...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 22 Pitt tries to go 6-0 for first time since the Dan Marino days 42 years ago vs. Cal...
The Latest
The Super Bowl will return to Atlanta in 2028 at the home of the Falcons
Autumn is in firm control in mid-October
Masters might want to rethink invitations to PGA Tour winners in the fall: Analysis
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Source: Delta

Delta is revamping its aircraft cabins with new seat colors, mood lighting
Georgia Tech-Georgia football game changing venues for 2025 matchup
Mall of Georgia turns 25, plans big celebration