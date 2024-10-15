No. 6 Notre Dame tabbed as ACC women's basketball favorite with Hidalgo as preseason player of year

Sixth-ranked and reigning champion Notre Dame is the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference women's basketball race, headlined by the league's preseason pick for player of the year in high-scoring sophomore Hannah Hidalgo.

The league released those picks following voting from media members at last week's "ACC Tipoff" preseason media days.

The Fighting Irish got 70 of 79 first-place votes to take the top spot, coming after coach Niele Ivey won her first ACC Tournament title by beating N.C. State. This year's team features Hidalgo as a returning Associated Press first-team All-American who averaged 22.6 points last year, and it gets back point guard Olivia Miles — a second-team AP All-American in 2023 — from a serious knee injury that sidelined her all last season.