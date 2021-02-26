No. 6 Alabama aims to clinch SEC against Mississippi State

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Mississippi moved to 3-0 against Top 25 teams with a 60-53 win over No. 24 Missouri. It's the first time the Rebels have beaten the same ranked opponent twice in a season since 1998-99. ... The win over Alabama was the first at home for Arkansas in a matchup of Top 25 teams in 23 years. The Tide committed a season-high 32 fouls. The Razorbacks were 27 of 43 from the free throw line; Alabama was 3 of 8. ... No. 25 Tennessee's Victor Bailey Jr. has scored 68 points over the last three games, the best three-game scoring stretch of his career. ... LSU shot just 26.7% from the floor (8 of 30) and 16 of 27 from the free throw line (59.3%) in a loss to Georgia. ... Auburn's offense floundered against Florida without injured point guard Sharife Cooper. The Tigers made just 18 of 51 shots (35.3%) and 7 of 31 3-pointers (22.6%) while committing 21 turnovers.

ON THE WOMEN’S SIDE

The SEC saved the best — and biggest — for last. No. 5 South Carolina visits No. 3 Texas A&M in the regular season finale between the league's top women's teams. The Aggies entered the week as the hottest team, riding an eight game win streak. They're also 8-0 at home. South Carolina, which once stood atop the polls, is 7-2 on the road. The Gamecocks lead the series 7-3, having won the last seven meetings after losing the first three. The Gamecocks are led by guard Zia Cooke and Aliyah Boston. The Aggies are paced by Aaliyah Wilson and N'dea Jones. Both Jones and Boston are averaging double doubles as two of the league's top rebounders.

