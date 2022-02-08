No. 5 NC State women roll past No. 11 Georgia Tech in ACC

N.C. State led 30-22 at halftime, then scored the first 10 points after the break — finally getting Elissa Cunane going in the post for three baskets followed by Perez's turnaround and baseline drive that pushed the lead to 40-22 midway through the third quarter.

N.C. State wore pink uniforms for the 16th annual Play4Kay Game, continuing a tradition started in honor of late Wolfpack coach Kay Yow to use a home game to raise awareness and money for the fund named in her honor to fight women’s cancers.

The halftime ceremony honoring cancer fighters and survivors included Georgia Tech associate head coach Tasha Butts, who was diagnosed earlier this season with advanced-stage breast cancer.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: Georgia Tech entered a game back in the loss column of No. 3 Louisville and N.C. State at the top of the ACC standings, so this represented a chance to close the gap even with a loss to the Cardinals in the only regular-season meeting between the two. But aside from making 5 of 7 shots for a 10-2 lead, the Yellow Jackets couldn't get stops while their offense was scrapping for any basket during the game's critical sequences.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack's stumble at No. 18 Notre Dame last week opened up the league regular-season race a bit, with N.C. State and Louisville each sitting with one loss and the Wolfpack owning the tiebreaker with a Jan. 20 comeback win in the lone regular-season meeting. This was a significant hurdle for the Wolfpack in pursuing the program's first ACC regular-season crown since the 1989-90 season, with Georgia Tech standing as the last ranked team on the schedule.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets visit Virginia Tech on Thursday.

N.C. State: Two road games await, first at Boston College on Thursday and then at nearby Duke on Sunday.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Georgia Tech's Eylia Love (24) has the ball tipped away by North Carolina State's Jada Boyd (5) with Jakia Brown-Turner (11) nearby during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B. DeBlaker Credit: Karl B. DeBlaker Caption Georgia Tech's Eylia Love (24) has the ball tipped away by North Carolina State's Jada Boyd (5) with Jakia Brown-Turner (11) nearby during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B. DeBlaker Credit: Karl B. DeBlaker

Caption North Carolina State's Raina Perez (2) shoots as Georgia Tech's Nerea Hermosa (20) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP) Credit: Travis Long Credit: Travis Long Caption North Carolina State's Raina Perez (2) shoots as Georgia Tech's Nerea Hermosa (20) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP) Credit: Travis Long Credit: Travis Long

Caption Georgia Tech's Digna Strautmane (45) tries to pass the ball around North Carolina State's Kai Crutchfield (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B. DeBlaker Credit: Karl B. DeBlaker Caption Georgia Tech's Digna Strautmane (45) tries to pass the ball around North Carolina State's Kai Crutchfield (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B. DeBlaker Credit: Karl B. DeBlaker

Caption Georgia Tech's Lorela Cubaj, right, battles with North Carolina State's Kayla Jones (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B. DeBlaker Credit: Karl B. DeBlaker Caption Georgia Tech's Lorela Cubaj, right, battles with North Carolina State's Kayla Jones (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B. DeBlaker Credit: Karl B. DeBlaker