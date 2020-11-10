No. 5 Louisville, No. 8 NC State top ACC preseason picks

The league released its preseason picks Tuesday after voting by a media panel as well as a separate set of picks by the coaches. Both agreed on the Cardinals as the favorite, followed by No. 8 North Carolina State after the Wolfpack won the ACC Tournament last season for the first time since 1991.

Both polls listed No. 23 Syracuse as picked to finish third, but diverged from there. The coaches picked North Carolina fourth under second-year coach Courtney Banghart, followed by Georgia Tech and No. 22 Notre Dame — led by new coach Niele Ivey taking over for Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw.