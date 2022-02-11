No. 5 Kentucky, Florida ride win streaks into SEC clash

TEAM TO WATCH

Suddenly, Arkansas (19-5, 8-3) has the SEC's longest current winning streak. The Razorbacks took care of that in beating Auburn at Bud Walton Arena for their ninth straight victory. JD Notae, the league's top scorer, finished with 28 points and four blocked shots. Arkansas has held opponents below 40% shooting eight times during the current winning binge. It was the second time in 13 tries that the Razorbacks had beaten the No. 1 team.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

LSU is 15-0 with the starting lineup of Xavier Pinson, Brandon Murray, Mwani Wilkinson, Darius Days and Efton Reid. ... Missouri was 5-of-25 from 3-point range in a loss to Vanderbilt, missing all 11 first-half attempts. ... Penn State transfer Myreon Jones made 7 of 11 3-pointers in Florida's win over Georgia, scoring a season-high 23 points. Alabama's Jaden Shackelford scored a career-high 30 in a win over Mississippi, making eight 3s. ... The Crimson Tide made 14 of 24 3-pointers (63.6%), the highest percentage under coach Nate Oats. ... Tennessee super senior forward John Fullerton played in his 153rd SEC game to become the conference’s career leader.

ON THE WOMEN’S SIDE

No. 1 South Carolina visits No. 17 Georgia in the biggest of Sunday's games. It's the second straight game against a ranked team for Georgia, which faced No. 14 LSU on Thursday night. South Carolina is 9-0 against Top 25 teams this season, winning them by an average margin of 13 points. ... Other weekend games include in-state rivalry matchups like Mississippi-Mississippi State and Vanderbilt at No. 13 Tennessee.

Caption Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) drives past Auburn forward Walker Kessler (13) to score during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Credit: Michael Woods