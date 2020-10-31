No. 5 Georgia earns 11th consecutive win over Kentucky 14-3

James Cook added 39 yards rushing on six carries and Kendall Milton 31 on eight attempts as Georgia earned its longest winning streak against Kentucky. The Bulldogs also bounced back from a loss at No. 2 Alabama two weeks ago.

Chris Rodriguez rushed 20 times for 108 yards for Kentucky (2-4), which only managed Matt Ruffolo’s 34-yard field goal in dropping its second in a row. Quarterback Joey Gatewood was 15 of 25 passing for 91 yards in his first start in place of Terry Wilson, who was out with an injured wrist.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Georgia was workmanlike but likely reinforced its top-five credentials with the win.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia was nothing if not efficient in opening both halves with impressive long touchdown drives on a day it had the ball for just 25 minutes. Bennett continued to struggle with interceptions, one of which was a tipped ball that stopped a chance to pad the lead just before halftime. Fortunately for the Bulldogs, their defense made sure Kentucky stayed primarily with the run before shutting it down at key times to keep the Wildcats out of the end zone. They also recorded four sacks despite losing several players to injury during the game.

Kentucky’s offense figured to stay on the ground in Gatewood’s first start, and the Wildcats had promising moments with Rodriguez and the QB running the ball. But a week after mustering just 145 yards at Missouri, they reached Georgia territory just twice and Gatewood fumbled away one solid opportunity at the 36. Getting only a field goal on a 19-play, 77-yard drive covering 10:28 demonstrated their offensive struggles.

“We’re playing physical enough on both sides of the line of scrimmage to win games like that,” coach Mark Stoops said. “We have to create opportunities for big plays, we have to get the ball in the end zone. The long drive we had in the second quarter, got three (points) out of it, you need to punch that in and put pressure on them. That was the big difference in the game.”

UP NEXT

Georgia faces No. 10 Florida on Saturday in the annual rivalry showdown in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kentucky has a bye before hosting Vanderbilt on Nov. 14.

