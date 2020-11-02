No. 5 Dogs to be without LeCounte, Rochester against Gators

LeCounte, a preseason AP first-team All-America selection, was taken to the trauma center at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center on Saturday night. Smart said LeCounte was moved from ICU to a regular room.

Smart and players were still shaken by what the coach described as LeCounte's “very serious crash.”

“When you get news like that, it’s crushing, it’s disheartening,” Smart said. “It just makes everything flash before you, all of the experiences I’ve had with him, and it was a scary moment. ... He’s very fortunate to have his helmet on and to be where he is now.”

Smart said he does not know when LeCounte will be able to play again. Georgia director of sports medicine Ron Courson said in a statement released Sunday LeCounte is expected to make a full recovery.

“Certainly was scary for our team, for everybody in our family, everybody in our organization,” Smart said. "It was scary for him and his family. It makes you hug your kids a little more at night for sure.”

The Athens Banner-Herald reported LeCounte's injuries include a concussion. Smart said players sent LeCounte "a bunch of video messages."

“It was shocking,” said running back Zamir White of LeCounte's accident.

“At first I couldn’t believe it. It was heart-breaking. At first we were all scared. It was rough, man. It was tough.”

The accident ends LeCounte's streak of 23 consecutive starts.

“It really hurt my heart because I know Richard loves this team and loves football,” said left tackle Jamaree Salyer. “He loves what he does. He loves being a leader and I know it hurts him being in this position, not being able to just be out here with the guys. I know he’s going to be sad about the game on Saturday and missing this time.”

LeCounte is tied for the SEC lead with three interceptions. He set a career high with 13 tackles and recovered a fumble in the win over the Wildcats and on Monday was named the SEC's defensive player of the week.

Florida's depth also has been challenged by injuries, COVID-19 test results and contact tracing. The Gators were without 15 players for last week's 41-17 win over Missouri.

Florida will be without defensive lineman Zach Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell for the first half against Georgia after the two were ejected for fighting against Missouri.

The Gators played against Missouri without three starting defensive backs: cornerback Marco Wilson and safeties Shawn Davis and Donvan Stiner. Backups Chester Kimbrough, C.J. McWilliams and Quincy Lenton also were unavailable.

