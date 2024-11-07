No. 4 Miami leans on QB Cam Ward to lead high-scoring offense into ACC test against Georgia Tech

Ward added more highlights to his case for Heisman Trophy consideration by making history with Restrepo. Ward threw for 400 yards and five touchdown passes, including three to Restrepo, as the Hurricanes showed off their top-ranked scoring offense.

Ward tied Steve Walsh’s single-season school record set in 1988 with his 29th touchdown pass. Restrepo became Miami's career leader with 2,573 receiving yards.

“The IQ that X has, not a lot of receivers have in the country,” Ward said of Restrepo. “He makes my job easier every time we’re in man coverage. So I know as long as I've got 7 out there, you know I’ve got a wide-open receiver to throw to.”

Miami trailed Virginia Tech by 10 points in the fourth quarter before taking a 38-34 comeback win on Sept. 27. The Hurricanes trailed by 25 in the third quarter at California the following week before escaping with a 39-38 win.

Georgia Tech has lost back-to-back games to Notre Dame and Virginia Tech while playing without injured quarterback Haynes King. King's status for this week has not been disclosed.

King is recovering from an apparent right shoulder or arm injury described only as an upper body injury by Georgia Tech. He has practiced this week and will be a game-time decision, according to coach Brent Key. Backups Zach Pyron and Aaron Philo shared the job in the 21-6 loss at Virginia Tech on Oct. 26.

“We’re preparing everybody to be able to play,” Key said.

Zero bearing

Georgia Tech took a 23-20 win at then-No. 17 Miami last season on King's 44-yard touchdown pass with two seconds remaining after the Hurricanes turned the ball over instead of taking a knee to run out the clock.

“It has zero, absolute zero bearing on this game,” Key said.

Road support

Even though it will be homecoming for Georgia Tech, coach Mario Cristobal expects strong support from Miami fans, including alumni who live in Atlanta.

“Our players love that,” Cristobal said. “I mean, they really do. And we know we have a huge alumni base there. So it’s great. It really is.”

Miami’s revenge tour

Georgia Tech is one of three teams that beat Miami last season and appear on the Hurricanes’ schedule this year. The others are Louisville and Florida State. The Hurricanes already got a bit of revenge for those 2023 losses. They beat Louisville 52-45 and rolled past Florida State 36-14.

Compliments for King

King has completed 71.2% of his passes to lead the ACC. He has rushed for 353 yards and six touchdowns and passed for 1,568 yards and eight touchdowns despite missing two games.

“Haynes King in that offense is really good,” Cristobal said. “They certainly do a great job of also getting him loose. I mean, he’s a really good runner as well, and he’s got explosive playmakers.”

Almost perfect

Miami K Andres Borregales has made 52 consecutive kicks — 42 extra points, 10 field goals. His lone miss in 59 total tries this season was a field goal early in the fourth quarter at Florida on Aug. 31. Georgia Tech K Aidan Birr is 31-for-31 on extra points, and 8-for-14 on field goals in 2024, including the at-the-buzzer game-winner to beat Florida State 24-21 in Ireland on Aug. 24.

AP Sports Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

