No. 25 Georgia women escape Arkansas with 63-62 victory

Sarah Ashlee Barker hit a jumper to put Georgia (19-8, 8-7 Southeastern Conference) up 60-53 with 4:13 left to play. Makayla Daniels scored seven straight points for Arkansas (16-12, 6-9), capped by a 3-pointer, that knotted the score at 60 with 1:49 remaining.

Samara Spencer hit two free throws to give the Razorbacks a two-point lead with 27 seconds left, but Staiti answered with a three-point play and the Bulldogs led 63-62 with 21 seconds remaining. Daniels was tagged with an offensive foul on Arkansas' next possession, but the Razorbacks forced a 5-second violation on Georgia to get one last shot at the upset. Que Morrison stole the ball from Daniels with a second to go and the Bulldogs prevailed.