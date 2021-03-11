No. 24 FGCU women win 23rd straight, advance to ASUN semis

FGCU (24-2) hasn't lost since dropping back-to-back games against ranked opponents, Missouri State and Arkansas, in November. The Green and Blue are seeking to go undefeated in regular-season play and win a tournament crown in the same season for the third time in program history — the last coming in 2018-19.

Tyra Cox added 21 points with seven 3-pointers — both career highs — as FGCU made 15 of 48 for its 300th straight game with at least 10 made 3s. The Eagles were 9 of 29 from distance in the first half.