No. 23 UNLV women earn 60-point victory, 104-44 over Utah State for 12th straight win

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Nneka Obiazor scored 16 points, Amarachi Kimpson and McKinna Brackens each added 14 points and No. 23 UNLV dominated Utah State 104-44 on Tuesday night for its 12th straight victory.

UNLV (27-2, 17-1 Mountain West) improved to 19-0 on the road in conference play dating to the 2021-22 season. The Lady Rebels will be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament that begins on Sunday.

UNLV pulled away in the second quarter during a 19-0 run. Utah State missed all 12 of its field-goal attempts in the frame and trailed 49-14 at the break. The Lady Rebels also scored the final 13 points of the third quarter to make it 78-27.

UNLV finished with six double-digit scorers for the second straight game, coming off a 100-41 victory over San Diego State on Saturday.

Desi-Rae Young and Kiara Jackson scored 11 points apiece for UNLV. Ashley Scoggin added 10 points and Alyssa Brown grabbed 12 rebounds to go with six points. Obiazor reached 1,000 career points.

Livia Knapp had a team-high nine points for Utah State (5-24, 2-16), which lost its 14th straight in the series. Cheyenne Stubbs, the only Aggie player averaging double-digit points at 16.2, was held to seven points on 2-of-8 shooting.

