No. 23 Alabama puts home win streak on the line against Georgia State

The Crimson Tide are 4-0 in home games. Alabama is 8-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 1-2 on the road. Georgia State has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Alabama's average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 12.3 more points per game (65.3) than Alabama gives up (53.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarah Ashlee Barker is shooting 49.5% and averaging 17.1 points for the Crimson Tide.

Mikyla Tolivert is averaging 14.1 points and 2.1 steals for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.