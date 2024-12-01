Georgia News

No. 23 Alabama puts home win streak on the line against Georgia State

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Georgia State Panthers (5-3) at Alabama Crimson Tide (8-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Alabama will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Crimson Tide play Georgia State.

The Crimson Tide are 4-0 in home games. Alabama is 8-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 1-2 on the road. Georgia State has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Alabama's average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 12.3 more points per game (65.3) than Alabama gives up (53.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarah Ashlee Barker is shooting 49.5% and averaging 17.1 points for the Crimson Tide.

Mikyla Tolivert is averaging 14.1 points and 2.1 steals for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Turnovers doom Georgia State, end two-game win streak
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia’s first oyster ranchers harvest success with floating farm7m ago
Clemson plays Kennesaw State in non-conference action1h ago
Georgia Tech hosts Florida A&M after McEvans' 24-point game1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

TRUMP TRANSITION
Vivek Ramaswamy pans Rivian’s expected $6B federal loan for Georgia factory
Black athletes 5 times more likely than white ones to die of sudden cardiac arrest
Don’t be a holiday crime victim: Metro Atlanta police agencies offer safety tips