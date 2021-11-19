No. 22 West Virginia women defeat Kennesaw State

Madisen Smith hit a 3-pointer early in the second quarter and the Mountaineers would lead thereafter. Carson scored eight straight points, including two 3-pointers, late in the quarter and Dean added a baseline 3-pointer for a 42-30 halftime lead.

Kennesaw State scored the first five points of the second half to get the deficit to single digits but a Carson 3-pointer started an 21-6 run over the final six minutes of the third quarter. West Virginia led by as many as 31 in the final period.