BreakingNews
Fulton judge says Trump court proceedings will be televised

No. 22 Mississippi opens season against Mercer; Dart, Sanders QB competition enters next phase

Lane Kiffin and No. 22 Mississippi are set to open the season against Mercer

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Mercer (1-0) at No. 22 Mississippi (8-5 in 2022), Saturday at 2 p.m. ET (SECN+/ESPN+)

Line: No line, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Ole Miss leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin wants to reverse the end-of-season, four-game slide and get his envious quarterback situation resolved. It's a chance for him to see four-year Oklahoma State starting quarterback Spencer Sanders run his offense in a game and check on returning starter Jaxson Dart's progress after a solid first season in Oxford. Both seem likely to play, whoever starts. Mercer is seeking its first 2-0 start since 2019 and first under coach Drew Cronic.

KEY MATCHUP

The Ole Miss running game led the Southeastern Conference and ranked third nationally last season, averaging 256.6 yards a game. Even with the attention on the quarterback competition, the Rebels' strength still figures to come on the ground behind Quinshon Judkins. Mercer held North Alabama to 248 total yards and 156 rushing yards in a 17-7 opening win.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Mercer: LB Isaac Dowling is a first-team All-Southern Conference performer who opened with 10 tackles, including 1 1/2 for a loss, against North Alabama. He had 99 tackles last season, second-most on the league.

Ole Miss: RB Quinshon Judkins is back after an SEC-leading, record-setting freshman season. The star running back is a preseason All-America pick who ran for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, both school records.

FACTS & FIGURES

Mercer and Ole Miss have, in fact, played before. It was Nov. 4, 1911. And the Rebels won 34-0 in Macon, Georgia. ... It's the third straight season Ole Miss has opened in the Top 25, something that hasn't happened in Oxford since 2016. ... Rebels defensive end Cedric Johnson was awarded the Chucky Mullins Courage Award and will wear a No. 38 patch this season. ... Nearly 25% of Ole Miss's total 128-man roster (31) are transfers. ... This is Mercer's first trip to Mississippi for a game in 82 years, dating to a loss at Mississippi College in 1941.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC File

BREAKING
Fulton judge says Trump court proceedings will be televised25m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Judge sets possible release date of Trump special grand jury’s report
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Kemp rejects talk of special session, says punishing Fani Willis carries risks
3h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Brother, sister found dead from gunshot wounds on side of Gwinnett interstate
53m ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Brother, sister found dead from gunshot wounds on side of Gwinnett interstate
53m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta apartment flipper faces two foreclosures after market turns
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Dart or Sanders? No. 22 Ole Miss opens season against Mercer with a quarterback quandary
1h ago
Louisville, Georgia Tech feature new coaches, quarterbacks in ACC showdown to open season
2h ago
No. 1 Georgia downplays talk of a three-peat as season begins against UT-Martin
3h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Five things to know about Georgia Tech’s opener vs. Louisville
4h ago
‘Show them who we are’: Braves excited for Dodgers series that affects playoff seed
8h ago
FALL IN GEORGIA
From big fairs to local fests, you’ll find fall fun — and maybe a corn dog
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top