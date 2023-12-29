No. 22 Florida State women beat Georgia Tech 95-80 in an ACC opener behind Latson's 30 points

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson scored 30 points, Makayla Timpson had 20 points and 14 rebounds for her 19th career double-double and No. 22 Florida State beat Georgia Tech 95-80 on Friday in an ACC opener.

Latson, a sophomore, owns nine career 30-point performances — three coming against Georgia Tech. It was her second 30-point game this season after scoring 35 in a 79-75 victory over Florida on Nov. 17.

Latson scored nine points in the third quarter and Timpson had nine in the fourth. Latson gave Florida State the first double-digit lead at 67-57 late in the third and Timpson put them ahead by 10-plus for good with 7:56 left in the fourth.