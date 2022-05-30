No 2022 beer sales for University of Georgia football fans

Beer and wine have been for sale at football games since 2019 in some club areas that require pricey donations to the athletic program. Those who rent private suites can also stock them with alcohol that is delivered before games.

Georgia became the 11th Southeastern Conference school to offer alcohol sales at athletic venues.

Brooks said expanding alcohol sales across a a stadium that seats more than 90,000 is more complicated.

“There’s a lot of elements into it, whether it’s the length of the game and the time, or the logistics of just doing it and preparing it,” Brooks said. “Look, we’re still learning as we grow, so we started with smaller venues, to where we can crawl, walk, run, so now we’re still monitoring the progress."