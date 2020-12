No. 20 Kentucky squares off against Ga. Tech

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Georgia Tech has relied on senior leadership while Kentucky has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Moses Wright, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Usher and Bubba Parham have combined to account for 74 percent of Georgia Tech's scoring this season. On the other side, freshmen Brandon Boston Jr., Olivier Sarr, Isaiah Jackson, Terrence Clarke and Devin Askew have collectively accounted for 75 percent of all Kentucky scoring.MIGHTY MOSES: Wright has connected on 60 percent of the five 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 60.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Tech has attempted the most free throws in all of Division I. The Yellow Jackets have averaged 35 free throws per game.