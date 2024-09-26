Breaking: Georgia closings, event cancellations due to Hurricane Helene
No. 2 Georgia visits No. 4 Alabama in SEC title game rematch

Georgia and Alabama are set for a September showdown
Alabama's Jalen Milroe (4) runs past Wisconsin's Hunter Wohler (24) for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Alabama's Jalen Milroe (4) runs past Wisconsin's Hunter Wohler (24) for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago

No. 2 Georgia (3-0, 1-0 SEC) at No. 4 Alabama (3-0, 0-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Georgia by 1 1/2.

Series record: Alabama leads 43-26-4

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

There appears to be little margin for error in the so far tightly packed Southeastern Conference, so the winner stays in great position. The 12-team playoff means both teams will remain squarely in the national title hunt whoever wins. The Bulldogs would love to reassert their dominance after scratching out a 13-12 win over Kentucky. For the Crimson Tide, this is the first true national showcase matchup under new coach Kalen DeBoer, who's trying to show the program hasn't missed a beat without Nick Saban. It's the first time Alabama has been a home underdog since 2007, Saban's first season.

KEY MATCHUP

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe will face the nation's No. 1 pass defense. Milroe has passed for 590 yards and eight touchdowns without an interception for the Tide and is the third-rated passer in FBS. But he'll face a defense led by safety Malaki Starks that is allowing just 91.3 yards a game through the air and hasn't given up a passing touchdown. Milroe is also a threat to run, having rushed for six touchdowns.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia: QB Carson Beck is 16-1 as the starting quarterback and 6-1 against Top 20 teams. Alabama is the only team to beat him but Beck has thrown for 1,971 yards with 15 touchdowns against just two interceptions in those ranked matchups.

Alabama: WR Ryan Williams is a 17-year-old freshman who has already emerged as one of the SEC's best receivers. Williams hasn't faced a defense nearly this good but his numbers are still impressive: 10 catches, 285 yards and four touchdowns in his first three college games. He has led the team in receptions and yards in all three games.

FACTS & FIGURES

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, a former Saban protege and Tide defensive coordinator, is just 1-5 against Alabama. The Bulldogs lost on their only other trip to Tuscaloosa under Smart on Oct. 17, 2020. ... The Bulldogs are the only FBS team that has not allowed a touchdown this season. Opponents have been limited to six field goals. ... Alabama is 15-1 in SEC home openers since 2007, with the lone loss coming to Mississippi just over nine years ago. ... This game will mark the Tide's 59th on ESPN College GameDay, matching Ohio State for the most appearances. ... Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge is listed as out on the SEC's availability report while defensive lineman Mykel Williams is questionable.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer leads his team on the field before an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart runs off the field following an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Alabama's Ryan Williams (2) celebrates his touchdown catch with Kendrick Law (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

