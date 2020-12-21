No. 2 Clemson, No. 4 Notre Dame headline AP all-ACC honors

The Tigers, who beat the Fighting Irish in Saturday's league championship game for a sixth straight title, had a league-high 10 selections in results released Monday after voting by 14 sports writers who cover the conference. That list included quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the offensive player of the year and freshman defensive end Myles Murphy in a tie for league newcomer of the year with Miami quarterback D'Eriq King, a redshirt senior who transferred from Houston.

The Fighting Irish – who gave up their cherished football independence for this year to join the league race due to the coronavirus pandemic – was second with nine selections. That included linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as the league’s defensive player of the year, while Brian Kelly was voted coach of the year after leading Notre Dame to a 10-0 regular-season record.