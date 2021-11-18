No. 2 Alabama takes on No. 25 Arkansas in SEC West matchup

Arkansas’ No. 6 rushing game faces Alabama’s third-ranked rushing defense. The Hogs managed “just” 141 yards last week against the Tigers but average 233.5 yards per game on the ground to rank second in the SEC. That’s impressive considering they don’t have a rusher among the top 10 in the conference. What they have is sophomore Dominique Johnson, who has gone from fifth string to lead the team with 456 yards and six touchdowns on 71 carries. Finding yardage will be tough against Alabama, which held non-league New Mexico State to just nine yards rushing last week. The Crimson Tide rank second in SEC rushing defense (81.5 yards per game) behind stingy Georgia and have allowed only Florida (246 yards) and LSU (109) past the century mark this season.

LONG SHOT

As if this season hasn't been tough enough for Vanderbilt (2-8, 0-6), the Commodores and their SEC-worst defense faces the league's best offense at Ole Miss. The 'Dores are allowing 458.1 yards per game and rank 119th among 130 FBS teams. Meanwhile, the Rebels' high-powered offense led by QB Matt Corral averages 522.2 yards (No. 3 FBS) and 36.9 points per game. Another offensive juggernaut awaits Vandy next week against rival Tennessee, but for now it must hope for the best as a 36.5-point underdog, according to FanDuel.com.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw a school-record six touchdowns in last week's 43-34 win over Auburn that also marked the program's biggest comeback. The Bulldogs have a school-record 412 completions this season, shattering last year's mark of 373. ... Florida allowed a season-high 530 yards against FCS Samford but won a surprising 70-52 shootout with 717 yards. ... Alabama QB Bryce Young completed his first 13 passes to finish 21 of 23 for a career-high 270 yards and five TDs against New Mexico State. He has 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions. ... Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for 142 yards against LSU, including a 43-yard TD. He has 1,990 yards passing and 17 scores with just three interceptions. ... Kentucky (5-3) clinched second place in the East for the first time since the SEC split into divisions in 1992.

IMPACT PLAYER

Alabama junior receiver Jameson Williams has registered 441 yards and four TDs on 22 receptions the past three games with his two best efforts over the past two weeks in particular. Against LSU, he caught 10 passes for the second time this season for 160 yards and a score before following up with six receptions for 158 and three TDs against New Mexico State. Williams leads SEC receivers with 1,028 yards and 10 TDs and is averaging 20.2 yards per catch.

Caption Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) runs during the first half against LSU in an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Caption Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates a touchdown reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Caption Arkansas players celebrate winning the Boot trophy, shaped like the state of Louisiana that celebrates the rivalry between Arkansas and LSU, after Arkansas' 16-13 win in overtime during an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Caption Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) scrambles away from the pressure of Auburn defensive end Colby Wooden (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Auburn, Ala.

Caption Texas A&M defensive back Demani Richardson (26) attempts to strip the ball away from Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss.